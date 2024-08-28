Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 959 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.4% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $52.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.74. The firm has a market cap of $137.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $52.43.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

