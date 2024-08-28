Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 37 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,087 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waters by 190.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waters by 19,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Waters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Price Performance

NYSE WAT opened at $336.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.95. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $231.90 and a 1-year high of $367.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $313.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $709.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.09 million. Waters had a return on equity of 56.81% and a net margin of 20.71%. Waters’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

WAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Waters from $325.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Waters to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Leerink Partnrs raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WAT

About Waters

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.