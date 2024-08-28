Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,591 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.10% of MP Materials worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MP. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 93,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in MP Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 3,803.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 263,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after buying an additional 38,426 shares during the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MP Materials news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.84 per share, for a total transaction of $325,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,402,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,208,249. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MP Materials from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on MP Materials from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MP Materials

MP Materials Price Performance

Shares of MP stock opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -85.33 and a beta of 2.22. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $22.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a current ratio of 10.29.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $31.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.03 million. MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 21.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

About MP Materials

(Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.