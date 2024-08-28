Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $6,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Syon Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 157,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,920,000 after buying an additional 38,475 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $203.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.49 and a twelve month high of $227.80. The stock has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ODFL. Raymond James increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Vertical Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Baird R W raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $196.00 price objective (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.88.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

