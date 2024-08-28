Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,002 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $645,346,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $334,632,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 414.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 686,244 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $94,512,000 after buying an additional 552,831 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,976,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 557,243 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $76,760,000 after acquiring an additional 264,572 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $140.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.82. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.48 and a 52 week high of $160.05. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.34. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 41.63% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $61,678.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,382.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $729,128.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,543 shares in the company, valued at $11,379,487.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $61,678.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,382.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,563 shares of company stock worth $2,447,970. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.75.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

