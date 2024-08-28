Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.12% of Avnet worth $5,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avnet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Avnet by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Avnet by 1,113.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Avnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Avnet by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have commented on AVT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $1,612,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,507,961.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $434,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,186,587.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $1,612,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,507,961.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Avnet Price Performance
AVT stock opened at $55.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.57. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.67 and a 12-month high of $55.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Avnet Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 21.36%.
Avnet Profile
Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Avnet
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Why the Buy-and-Hold Strategy May Be Best for Most Investors
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Eli Lilly’s Path to the Next Trillion Market Capitalization
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Mobileye Global: CEO Makes $10 Million Bet on Future Strength
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.