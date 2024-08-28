Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,164 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,284.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $749,552.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,248.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Universal Health Services news, Director Nina Chen-Langenmayr sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $180,293.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,985 shares in the company, valued at $421,038.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,444 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $749,552.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,248.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,970 shares of company stock worth $4,653,535. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Baird R W raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com raised Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.46.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $235.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.90 and a 1-year high of $235.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to buy up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.78%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

