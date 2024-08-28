Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 16.6% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 9,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZBH. Piper Sandler downgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.11.

ZBH stock opened at $114.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.13 and a 200-day moving average of $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $133.90.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

