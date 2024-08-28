Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stock Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,862 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.10% of Blackbaud worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLKB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,098,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the fourth quarter worth $1,078,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Insider Activity at Blackbaud

In related news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,728. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,728. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 3,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $280,673.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,710 shares of company stock worth $1,987,725 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $82.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.88 and a beta of 1.01. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.32 and a 1-year high of $88.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $287.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.26 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Blackbaud to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Read Our Latest Report on BLKB

About Blackbaud

(Free Report)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.