Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,697 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.00.

NYSE HII opened at $276.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $260.44 and a 200-day moving average of $267.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.11 and a 12 month high of $299.50. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.77. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

