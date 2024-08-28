Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GLFree Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,682,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 10,526.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 998,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,061,000 after purchasing an additional 989,319 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,255,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,755,000 after purchasing an additional 425,993 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 1,367.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 362,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,128,000 after purchasing an additional 337,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,560,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Globe Life from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Globe Life from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Globe Life from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, Director Mary E. Thigpen acquired 3,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $90.20 per share, for a total transaction of $270,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,571. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $101.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.18 and its 200-day moving average is $94.88. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $132.00.

Globe Life (NYSE:GLGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 18.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.17%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

