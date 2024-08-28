Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $1.58 Million Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 58.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in DaVita by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in DaVita during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 9,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $1,431,136.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 241,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,299,008.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DaVita news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 7,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,148,771.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,011 shares in the company, valued at $12,137,038.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 9,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $1,431,136.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 241,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,299,008.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $154.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.51 and a twelve month high of $156.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.17.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.00% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DVA. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on DaVita from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com lowered DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

