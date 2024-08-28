Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 12.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Baird R W upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.10.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

HSIC opened at $72.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $82.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

