Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,831 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 435 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $77.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.88. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $71.63 and a one year high of $110.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.82.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 53.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on WYNN shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $111.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.73.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

