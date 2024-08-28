Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $2.18 Million Stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 665.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 188.9% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

A. O. Smith stock opened at $81.76 on Wednesday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $64.14 and a 52 week high of $92.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.07.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.01). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.04% and a net margin of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at A. O. Smith

In other A. O. Smith news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 14,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $1,191,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,319. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

