Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $2.42 Million Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IPG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 405,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,236,000 after purchasing an additional 49,509 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 15.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 989,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,281,000 after purchasing an additional 129,215 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $871,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth $32,620,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 305.6% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 54,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 40,785 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Macquarie lowered their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.13.

IPG stock opened at $32.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $35.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.02.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 46.98%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

