Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $2.57 Million Stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.07% of Nordstrom worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,653,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $215,936,000 after buying an additional 579,001 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Nordstrom by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,288,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,675,000 after acquiring an additional 975,918 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,829,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,604 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,648,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,867,000 after purchasing an additional 820,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,544,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,496,000 after purchasing an additional 203,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JWN shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.36.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

Shares of JWN stock opened at $21.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.91 and a 200-day moving average of $20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $24.03.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.53%.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.