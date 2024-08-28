Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $2.99 Million Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 37.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,063,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,920,000 after buying an additional 835,557 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CF Industries by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,928,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,779,000 after acquiring an additional 414,785 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CF Industries by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,862,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,576,000 after acquiring an additional 203,885 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,145,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,133,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,558,000 after purchasing an additional 125,616 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CF Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on CF Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.91.

CF Industries Price Performance

CF opened at $81.63 on Wednesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.13 and a 1 year high of $87.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.80.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.50. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.22%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

