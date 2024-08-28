Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $2.99 Million Stock Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Loews by 244.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Loews in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Loews by 340.7% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 2,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $212,552.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,781.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Loews news, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 2,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $212,552.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,781.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan C. Locker purchased 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.63 per share, with a total value of $499,906.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,972.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Loews Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of L opened at $80.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.83. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $61.29 and a 52 week high of $83.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.45 and a 200-day moving average of $76.31.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Loews from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Loews to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

