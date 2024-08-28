Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $3.26 Million Stock Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,543 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.12% of Federated Hermes worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,518,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,813,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,395,000 after purchasing an additional 673,496 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,474,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,184,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,116,000 after purchasing an additional 335,737 shares during the period. Finally, Interval Partners LP increased its position in Federated Hermes by 60.4% during the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 409,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,804,000 after buying an additional 154,370 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FHI opened at $33.92 on Wednesday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.23 and a 52 week high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $402.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.35 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This is a boost from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

In related news, VP John B. Fisher sold 79,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $2,611,239.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 442,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,476,464.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $31,241.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 298,578 shares in the company, valued at $9,384,306.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Fisher sold 79,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $2,611,239.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 442,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,476,464.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,896 shares of company stock worth $2,644,911. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

