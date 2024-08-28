Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $3.31 Million Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IP. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in International Paper by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 1,094.7% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 309.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IP. Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $27,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,864.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $161,100 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Paper Trading Up 0.7 %

IP opened at $48.99 on Wednesday. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $31.76 and a fifty-two week high of $49.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 99.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.52 and its 200 day moving average is $41.01.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 377.55%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

