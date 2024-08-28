Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $3.35 Million Stock Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325,040 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of K. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova during the fourth quarter worth $150,184,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kellanova by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,150,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,582 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 117.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,278,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,221,000 after purchasing an additional 689,395 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,891,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,504,000 after purchasing an additional 655,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,372,000. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

K has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America upgraded Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Kellanova from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $83.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.32.

Kellanova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $80.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.86. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $80.97.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Kellanova’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Kellanova’s payout ratio is presently 85.39%.

Insider Activity

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $4,489,838.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,297,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,386,688.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 778,000 shares of company stock worth $49,391,330 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Profile



Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

