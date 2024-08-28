Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $3.51 Million Stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.06% of Choice Hotels International worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter valued at $24,000,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 20,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 13,259 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $1,658,435.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,501.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 13,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $1,632,410.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,608,330.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 13,259 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $1,658,435.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,501.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.18.

Choice Hotels International Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CHH stock opened at $126.85 on Wednesday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.91 and a 12 month high of $134.44. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.41.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $435.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.29 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 748.46% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

