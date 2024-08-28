Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $3.66 Million Stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.12% of LivaNova worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in LivaNova by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,832,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,537,000 after purchasing an additional 62,480 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,241,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,262,000 after acquiring an additional 74,067 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,229,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,605,000 after acquiring an additional 42,040 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in LivaNova by 24.5% during the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 753,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,142,000 after acquiring an additional 148,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth $26,064,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LIVN has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on LivaNova from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on LivaNova from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on LivaNova from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.83.

LIVN stock opened at $46.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.34 and its 200-day moving average is $53.91. LivaNova PLC has a twelve month low of $42.75 and a twelve month high of $64.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -77.67 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 56,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $3,403,608.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,068.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

