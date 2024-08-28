Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $4.41 Million Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $156,093,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,906,000. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 730.4% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,537,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,642,000 after buying an additional 2,231,585 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,868,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,929,000 after buying an additional 1,524,341 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $53,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,596. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $53,382.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,015 shares of company stock valued at $806,478 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ES shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.43.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE ES opened at $66.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.06. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $68.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.75, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.59.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

