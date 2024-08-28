Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $4.75 Million Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $4,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,186,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,913,000 after purchasing an additional 85,658 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 504,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,924,000 after buying an additional 11,455 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 415,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,157,000 after acquiring an additional 86,994 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,686 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 133,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,803,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LANC. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Lancaster Colony from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Lancaster Colony from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lancaster Colony currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.75.

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

LANC opened at $171.16 on Tuesday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.88 and a fifty-two week high of $215.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.41 and a 200-day moving average of $192.59.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.69%.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

