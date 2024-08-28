Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $5.19 Million Stock Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $5,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $489,922,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 2,410.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 973,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,488,000 after acquiring an additional 934,271 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $21,564,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 324.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 771,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,292,000 after acquiring an additional 590,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 131.8% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,007,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,468,000 after purchasing an additional 572,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vornado Realty Trust

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $56,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,528.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:VNO opened at $34.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $35.26. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 228.75 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.94 and a 200-day moving average of $26.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $450.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.28 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VNO shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.09.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

