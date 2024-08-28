Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $5.34 Million Stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,981 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.10% of Janus Henderson Group worth $5,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter worth $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 41.9% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus purchased 166,042 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $589,449.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,648,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,852,448.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Janus Henderson Group news, CAO Michelle Rosenberg sold 7,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $279,338.01. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,142.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus purchased 166,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $589,449.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,648,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,852,448.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 492,997 shares of company stock worth $1,667,418. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.26.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $37.13 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a twelve month low of $22.17 and a twelve month high of $39.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.19 and its 200-day moving average is $33.26.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $588.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 58.87%.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

