Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Fortive were worth $5,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Fortive from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Fortive from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fortive from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.91.

Fortive Stock Performance

NYSE FTV opened at $73.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.59. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $63.05 and a 1-year high of $87.10.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 14.39%. Fortive’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

About Fortive

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.