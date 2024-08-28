Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,280,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Pentair by 352.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,577,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,695,000 after buying an additional 1,228,635 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Pentair by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,377,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,179,000 after buying an additional 16,875 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,191,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,601,000 after acquiring an additional 392,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 0.9% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,146,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,885,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNR opened at $85.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.72. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $57.18 and a 52-week high of $89.63.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pentair from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.87.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

