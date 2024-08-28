Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,277 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.12% of Amedisys worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its position in Amedisys by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,271,097 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $120,830,000 after buying an additional 237,600 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amedisys by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 812,069 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $77,195,000 after buying an additional 60,350 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC grew its position in Amedisys by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 710,697 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $67,559,000 after buying an additional 461,368 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at $34,032,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at $32,776,000. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair lowered shares of Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.67.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $97.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -152.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.55 and a 52-week high of $98.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.36.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $591.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.34 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 4.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

