Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $5,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THG. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 26.6% in the second quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 153,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,314,000 after purchasing an additional 32,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, Director Kathy S. Lane sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $252,889.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on THG shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $161.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.50.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $137.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 0.68. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.30.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.88. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.91) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.23%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

