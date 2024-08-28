Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 752.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth $78,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

EXPD stock opened at $122.22 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.03 and a 1-year high of $131.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.31. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,891.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

