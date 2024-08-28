Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 616 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWO. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,486,000. Finally, Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $88.47 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $65.39 and a 1 year high of $92.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.11. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.299 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

