Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 7,646 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in NiSource were worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NI. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in NiSource by 0.7% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 53,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

Insider Transactions at NiSource

In related news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $104,626.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,978 shares in the company, valued at $558,584.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho started coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays raised their price target on NiSource from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NiSource from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NiSource

NiSource Stock Performance

NiSource stock opened at $32.72 on Wednesday. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $33.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.50.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.28%.

About NiSource

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.