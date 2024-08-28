Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,973 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in AES were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of AES by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 71,348,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,373,460,000 after purchasing an additional 31,009,718 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of AES by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 77,641,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,392,110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,969,594 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of AES in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,272,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AES by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,441,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AES by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,725,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,608,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AES. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AES from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

Shares of AES stock opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $22.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.08.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. AES had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 35.44%. AES’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.83%.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

