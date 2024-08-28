Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LNT. City State Bank increased its position in Alliant Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 71,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 22,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Alliant Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.21.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNT opened at $57.59 on Wednesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $45.15 and a one year high of $58.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.27 and a 200 day moving average of $51.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.56.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.03 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.82%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

