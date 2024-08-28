Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,965 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.12% of Brighthouse Financial worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 15,682 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

Shares of BHF opened at $45.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.08. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.24 and a fifty-two week high of $56.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 23.49% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Edward A. Spehar sold 7,125 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $297,397.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Brighthouse Financial news, CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $1,141,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,663,358.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward A. Spehar sold 7,125 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $297,397.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,125 shares of company stock worth $1,669,148 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BHF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

