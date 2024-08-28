Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $4,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Coterra Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 71,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.0% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 18,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CTRA shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.56.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

CTRA opened at $24.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.66. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.18 and a twelve month high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Coterra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

