Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,102 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.05% of Under Armour worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Under Armour by 529,600.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Under Armour by 24,302.4% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 10,207 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. 36.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

Shares of NYSE:UA opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.65. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $8.99.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

