Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of Helen of Troy worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,761,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,750,000 after purchasing an additional 114,215 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 920,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,032,000 after buying an additional 13,206 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 10.9% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 648,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,735,000 after acquiring an additional 63,595 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 14.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 360,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,498,000 after purchasing an additional 44,758 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,380,000.

NASDAQ HELE opened at $52.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $48.05 and a fifty-two week high of $127.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.84.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.85 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on HELE. StockNews.com lowered Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $139.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

