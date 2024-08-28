Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 11,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 31,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 35,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $2,892,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,440,642.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $2,892,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,565 shares in the company, valued at $12,440,642.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $281,515.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,292.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

PPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Argus upped their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

NASDAQ PPC opened at $44.73 on Wednesday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a one year low of $22.33 and a one year high of $45.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.77 and a 200 day moving average of $36.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.78.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

