Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.12% of Carter’s worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 2.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its stake in Carter’s by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 9,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Carter’s by 2.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Management lifted its stake in Carter’s by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 15,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Carter’s from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.50.

Carter’s Stock Up 1.3 %

CRI opened at $69.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.22. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.74 and a 12 month high of $88.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.31. Carter’s had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $564.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.79 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 50.47%.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

