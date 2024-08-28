Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,454 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.11% of Progyny worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 122.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 126,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 69,552 shares during the period. Vitruvian Partners LLP bought a new position in Progyny in the 4th quarter worth about $2,957,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,596,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,054,000 after acquiring an additional 67,632 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,156,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 274,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,203,000 after purchasing an additional 32,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Progyny

In other Progyny news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $41,506.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,682.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Progyny news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 9,030 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $270,900.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 362,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,877,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $41,506.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,682.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PGNY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Progyny from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Progyny from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.90.

Progyny Stock Performance

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $21.59 on Wednesday. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.60 and a 52-week high of $42.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.46.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $304.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.32 million. Progyny had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progyny Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

