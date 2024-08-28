Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,454 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.11% of Progyny worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 122.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 126,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 69,552 shares during the period. Vitruvian Partners LLP bought a new position in Progyny in the 4th quarter worth about $2,957,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,596,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,054,000 after acquiring an additional 67,632 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,156,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 274,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,203,000 after purchasing an additional 32,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Progyny
In other Progyny news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $41,506.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,682.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Progyny news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 9,030 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $270,900.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 362,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,877,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $41,506.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,682.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Progyny Stock Performance
Shares of Progyny stock opened at $21.59 on Wednesday. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.60 and a 52-week high of $42.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.46.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $304.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.32 million. Progyny had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Progyny Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Progyny
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Study: How Much Are Retirees Earning from Side Hustles in 2024?
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Brinker International Offers a Pullback Opportunity on EPS Miss
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Globant Is an Emerging AI Play That’s Expanding Its Footprint
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.