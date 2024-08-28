Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 111 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $3,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,398,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,561,000 after purchasing an additional 49,545 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 27.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,697,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,436,000 after purchasing an additional 805,657 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,658,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,215,000 after purchasing an additional 951,369 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,216,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,947,000 after purchasing an additional 18,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,089,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,375,000 after purchasing an additional 19,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of J opened at $149.97 on Wednesday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.71 and a 52 week high of $154.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.56 and a 200-day moving average of $144.08.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total transaction of $976,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 541,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,450,871.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total transaction of $976,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 541,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,450,871.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $212,586.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,670.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,451 shares of company stock valued at $3,196,336 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on J. UBS Group upped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. William Blair downgraded Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target (up previously from $153.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on J

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.