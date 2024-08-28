Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,115 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.11% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $3,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Impactive Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,613,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,064,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,329,000 after purchasing an additional 377,766 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $31,220,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2,050.8% in the fourth quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 242,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,568,000 after buying an additional 231,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

VAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $106.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $72.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.81. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $68.34 and a 12-month high of $112.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.28.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

