Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,163 Shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Knife River were worth $4,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allied Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Knife River during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $319,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Knife River by 53.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Knife River by 112.4% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Knife River by 311.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 10,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knife River by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on Knife River in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knife River presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

Shares of KNF stock opened at $78.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.69. Knife River Co. has a 1 year low of $46.51 and a 1 year high of $83.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. Knife River had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $806.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Knife River Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

