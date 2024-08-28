Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,241 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the second quarter worth about $243,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 218,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 89,879 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Mosaic by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 34,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 6,286 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $28.89 on Wednesday. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $26.09 and a 52-week high of $40.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.26 and a 200-day moving average of $29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.74%.

Insider Transactions at Mosaic

In related news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $1,111,354.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,821,628.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mosaic news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $346,035.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,359 shares in the company, valued at $938,687.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $1,111,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,821,628.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MOS. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Mosaic from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MOS

Mosaic Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.