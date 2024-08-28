Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,264 Shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.12% of NorthWestern Energy Group worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NWE. Norges Bank bought a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,257,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 968,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,264,000 after acquiring an additional 208,326 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,780,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,049,000 after acquiring an additional 187,619 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 469,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,892,000 after acquiring an additional 133,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,550,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NorthWestern Energy Group

In other NorthWestern Energy Group news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 688 shares of NorthWestern Energy Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $35,720.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,778 shares in the company, valued at $559,593.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NorthWestern Energy Group Trading Down 0.9 %

NWE opened at $53.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.67 and a 200-day moving average of $50.57. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.97 and a 52 week high of $55.47.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $319.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.40 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is 80.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NWE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.43.

About NorthWestern Energy Group

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

