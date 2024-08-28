Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,537 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.07% of Allegro MicroSystems worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 26,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $24.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.68. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $38.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.73 and a 200 day moving average of $28.20.

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.04 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard R. Lury sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,001 shares in the company, valued at $690,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Allegro MicroSystems news, major shareholder Electric Co. Ltd. Sanken sold 28,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $665,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,750,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,412,246.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard R. Lury sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,775,815 shares of company stock worth $898,106,015. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALGM shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.63.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

